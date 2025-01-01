Maria Shriver honours 'valiant and strong' Tatiana Schlossberg

Maria Shriver has paid an emotional tribute to her late relative, Tatiana Schlossberg.

On Tuesday, a family representative announced that the environmental journalist - granddaughter of late U.S. president John F. Kennedy - had died at the age of 35.

In an essay published in The New Yorker in November, Tatiana revealed she had been diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia immediately after she gave birth to her second child in May 2024.

Following the sad news, Shriver took to Instagram to share several photos of the author, who was the second child of her cousin, Caroline Kennedy, and her husband Edwin Schlossberg.

"I return to this space to pay tribute and honor her loving and supportive family, who came together and did everything they possibly could do to help her," she began. "I return to this space heartbroken because Tatiana loved life. She loved her life, and she fought like hell to try to save it. I cannot make sense of this. I cannot make any sense of it at all. None. Zero."

Shriver went on to reflect on how Tatiana created a "beautiful life" with her husband George Moran and their children, Edwin and Josephine.

"She fought like a warrior. She was valiant, strong, courageous," the media personality continued. "My heart has always been with my cousin Caroline ever since we were little kids. My entire being is with her now. What a rock she has been."

To conclude, Shriver urged her social media followers to read Tatiana's "extraordinary" article.

"May we all hold Tatiana's family in our collective embrace not just today, but in the days ahead, and may each of you who read this know how lucky you are to be alive right now. Please pause and honor your life. It truly is such a gift," she added.

In response to the moving tribute, Shriver received condolences from a number of her celebrity friends.

"Sending you all lots of love," commented Wanda Sykes, while Ava DuVernay wrote: "Her written words echo in my heart still. Which aches today, although I never met her. May Tatiana's journey onward be as filled with love as her time here. Even more. And then more."