Isla Fisher wasn't nervous to film water tank scene for Now You See Me: Now You Don't

Isla Fisher had to reassure producers she was "fine" before filming a water tank scene for Now You See Me: Now You Don't.

In the 2013 heist film Now You See Me, the actress played Henley Reeves, an escapologist who performed a Houdini-style stunt in a water tank.

At the time, multiple publications reported that Isla had "nearly drowned" while filming the sequence, but she insisted on Instagram earlier this year that she was "safe the whole time".

When asked how she felt about performing another water-based stunt for Now You See Me: Now You Don't, Isla admitted that everyone was worried about her on the day.

"We are in a tank again, and when we came to shoot that, there was a lot of like, 'Isla, are you OK?'" she recalled during an interview for the Fly in the Wall podcast with Dana Carvey and David Spade.

Accordingly, Isla assured producers on set that she was OK.

"I'm Australian, I'm a surf lifesaver! I'm fine in this tank," the 49-year-old recounted telling them, adding: "In this movie, we did use stunt doubles for a few tricks but not for many."

Elsewhere in the conversation, Isla took accountability for the earlier story about her being in danger on the set of the first movie.

"I have to say, it's one of those stories, you know, when you like do a press tour and you end up like you get kind of more worn down and tired and you start using a bit of hyperbole," she admitted. "I don't know, you get sort of slightly bored. And so, I exaggerated a tiny bit."

In addition, Isla emphasised that there was a release switch on the water tank.

"The water could be drained in nine seconds or something. So, I was never in any genuine peril. But it did feel like at the time that it wasn't like fun when I was like, 'Oh my little handcuffs are caught under the steel bars.' And I thought, 'This is less Little Mermaid and more like the little woman thrashing in the tank,'" the mother-of-three sighed.

Isla did not return for the second film, 2016's Now You See Me 2, due to her pregnancy, and Lizzy Caplan was cast as a new member of The Four Horsemen magic team.

They both appear alongside original co-stars Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, and Dave Franco in the third chapter, which is now showing in cinemas.