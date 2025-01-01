Paul Rudd made major spray tan faux pas before filming Forgetting Sarah Marshall

Paul Rudd has revealed that he made a major spray tan mistake before shooting the 2008 comedy Forgetting Sarah Marshall.

In the comedy, which also starred Jason Segel, Kristen Bell and Mila Kunis, the Ant-Man actor played Chuck, a surf instructor who works for a resort in O'ahu, Hawaii.

To look more convincing as a Hawaii resident, Rudd embarked on an elaborate journey to get a spray tan when he arrived on the island - and then ended back at square one after committing a major faux pas.

"When I landed, I was not tan, big surprise. They said, Well, you need to get a tan. There's a place that you can get a spray tan. But it's on the Southern part of O'ahu. It was like two hours away," he shared on the Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend podcast.

"I landed on the plane, went directly to this spray tanning place. That took like an hour and a half. It drove another few hours to the North Shore, where they were filming, checked in the hotel, told them, I'm here. And then I went and took a shower. I never knew that you have to let a spray tan wait a minute. Settle in... It all came off. I was in the shower and it was like Psycho, of the colour going down the drain."

Spray tanners are advised to wait six to eight hours before showering to give the tanning agent time to fully react with the skin and develop their colour.

Much to Rudd's dismay, he had to make the trip to the spray tanning salon on the southern part of the island again.

"They had to send me back right there," he recalled. "First of all, to get from New York to Hawaii takes something like 10 odd hours. It took me longer to get to the spray tan twice and then get back (to the hotel)."

The Role Models actor also revealed that his character's hair is red in the film because he tried to dye it grey and it went wrong.

Rudd is promoting his new action comedy Anaconda, which is now in cinemas.