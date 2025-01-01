Noah Schnapp has 'made peace' with saying goodbye to his Stranger Things character

Noah Schnapp has "made peace" with saying goodbye to his Stranger Things character.

The 21-year-old actor has revealed that he was ready to bid farewell to Will Byers, a role he has played for nearly a decade since first appearing in the show in 2016.

Speaking in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Noah reflected on the end of the series and its lasting impact on both him and its fans.

"I think once I wrapped, I felt it was time to let him go," he said. "Now I've really made peace with it, and especially sharing these final episodes with the fans, the fact that these stories have been told and the journeys are done."

"Even though the story is over, I'll take with me the lessons I've learned; the relationships I'm going to take with me forever," the star continued. "I just hope this show can have a lasting, positive impact."

Noah also shared his excitement about what lies ahead as he prepares to graduate from the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School.

"I'm finishing college at the same time this show is wrapping, so it's kind of a fresh start for me next year," he told the publication. "I'm excited to see what comes."

The Tutor actor also hinted at potential future projects.

"I've been reading a lot of scripts and I want to be very specific about what does come next," he stated. "I want to try theatre, and do things I've never done before. I don't want to redo anything."

Volumes one and two of Stranger Things season five are streaming now on Netflix.

The last-ever episode drops on Wednesday in the U.S. and Thursday in the U.K.