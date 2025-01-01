Gigi and Bella Hadid's half-sister Aydan Nix opens up about new bond with siblings

Gigi and Bella Hadid's half-sister Aydan Nix has spoken publicly about forming a relationship with her newly discovered siblings.

Earlier this year, it emerged that the models' dad, Mohamed Hadid, had fathered a daughter with another woman following his divorce from their mother, Yolanda Hadid, in 2000.

Nearly seven months later, 23-year-old Aydan, whose mother is Terri Hatfield Dull, has reflected on forming a bond with her half-siblings in an essay published by The Cut.

Mohamed, 77, also shares son Anwar, 26, with Yolanda, as well as daughters Marielle, 45, and Alana, 40, from his first marriage to Mary Butler.

In the essay, Aydan described how her life has changed since Gigi, 30, and Bella, 29, publicly revealed in May that they had discovered they had another sister back in 2023.

"My sisters (along with the rest of the family) have been nothing but warm and generous," she wrote. "They have made space for me in ways they didn't have to."

She went on to describe her growing closeness with her siblings, revealing that Bella "calls me her twin", while Anwar "called me his baby sister the first time we ever spoke on the phone".

Aydan also divulged that her half-siblings have helped her connect with her Palestinian heritage.

"Alana sent me resources and inspired me to become active in the fight for Palestine's freedom," she penned. "I watched Anwar's film Walled Off. Gigi took me for my first Palestinian meal and taught me the names of different dishes."

However, Aydan, who grew up with her mother in Florida, acknowledged the emotional challenges of joining an already close-knit family.

"No sleepovers, no shared holidays, no borrowing clothes, no inside jokes, no stories woven together," she shared. "They had a lifetime of memories, and I felt like the odd one out."