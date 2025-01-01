NEWS Happy New Year from Film News! Newsdesk Share with :





As the credits roll on 2025, we want to say a massive thank you to all our readers for making us part of your daily watch-list. It has been an incredible year for the silver screen—from record-breaking blockbusters to the indie gems that stole our hearts.



It has been a privilege bringing you every breaking story, exclusive interview, and red-carpet update over the last twelve months. We are already looking forward to a 2026 filled with more movie magic, peaceful moments, and, of course, plenty of popcorn!



Wishing you a blockbuster New Year,



Marco

Group Editor

