Gwyneth Paltrow gives herself 'more grace' rather than setting New Year's resolutions

Gwyneth Paltrow believes in giving herself "more grace" to grow rather than setting New Year's resolutions.

In a recent video for her Goop lifestyle brand, the actress-entrepreneur was asked about her plans for 2026.

"I'm not a big resolutions person," she declared. "I kind of believe, as opposed to trying to be something or do something or not do something, I think maybe it's just more grace in this coming year.

"I would like to try to let go of this anxiety," the Marty Supreme actress continued. "I would try to let go of whatever is making my nervous system so on the fritz. But you know, it's like, it think at this point in my life, I've let go of so many of the things - the people, places, and things - that I wanted to let go of and I feel pretty good about the choices that I've made and the company that I keep."

However, the Oscar winner did reference an ongoing personal goal she has set for herself.

"Just continue to work smarter and not harder. Let's see how far I get with that one," the 53-year-old joked.

Elsewhere in the chat, Gwyneth noted that she has been "prone to anxiety" in the past 12 months, something that she has put down to menopause.

To combat the symptoms, the Sliding Doors star swears by certain daily rituals.

"I try to meditate in bed, that does help me, or do like body scans," she continued. "I love to walk and I love to take a bath. It's very simple but I just feel so grounded. I really haven't been skipping my bath at all lately at night because I feel like the water takes off the energy of the day... there's something about it that grounds me."

Following a break from acting, Gwyneth makes an appearance in the new drama, Marty Supreme. Starring Timothée Chalamet, the film is now showing in cinemas.