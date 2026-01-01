Kate Winslet 'talking very seriously' about getting rid of smartphone in 2026

Kate Winslet is "talking very seriously" about getting rid of her smartphone this year.

The Titanic actress is seriously considering ditching her iPhone and replacing it with an old-school device to stop herself from spending so much time looking at a screen.

"I do have an iPhone, I still grapple with the fact that I have one (and) am talking very seriously about getting rid of it in the New Year," she told Fearne Cotton on the Happy Place podcast. "But even I - and I don't have social media - I do find myself just scrolling too long on that news page, you know, why am I still playing Wordscapes? Why? I don't want to be staring at this stuff, I don't want it at all."

The 50-year-old made the revelation as she shared that one of her happy places was "walking through like a snowy forest" having deep conversations with her loved ones, such as her husband Edward 'Ned' Abel Smith and her three children.

The Mare of Easttown star explained that "stillness and the silence and the beauty of it" reminds her of a time before "this digital age when things were simpler and life was quieter".

"There's something about being outside walking that is very special to me and makes me happy and it doesn't matter what the weather's doing, but preferably cold," she added. "Oh, it's heaven."

Winslet is the mother of 25-year-old actress Mia Threapleton, 22-year-old actor/screenwriter Joe Anders, and her and Smith's 12-year-old son Bear.

The British star recently made her directorial debut with Goodbye June, a family drama written by Anders. The movie is now streaming on Netflix.