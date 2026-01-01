Da'Vine Joy Randolph once broke up with boyfriend over predictable food orders

Da'Vine Joy Randolph once broke up with a boyfriend over his "bland" food orders.

During a recent interview for the Table Manners podcast, the Oscar-winning actress opened up about her love of trying international cuisine.

In fact, Randolph enjoys dining out at different restaurants and testing new dishes so much that she even ended a relationship with a man who always ordered the same foods.

"He just got steak. I think it was steak. He would have an arugula (rocket) salad and then he'd get like bland spinach," she recalled. "I'd be like, 'What you already have rocket salad, why are you getting (spinach)? What's wrong?' It was the smallest I ever was in my life because we kept going to that restaurant. But yeah, no."

Randolph went on to note that she would be happy trying new foods for every meal she has.

"That's my jam, ever since I was little, a little bit of a lotta stuff. It's so fun to me. You know there is some people who go to the same place and order the same meal their entire life. I have broken up with men. I eat from a different country a day," the 39-year-old continued. "Like my lunch can be a Vietnamese pho, something like that, and dinner, I'm going to have something else, like Indian food. I'm a Gemini and it really kicks in. I need variety, I need to taste different things."

Elsewhere in the chat, The Holdovers star shared that she loves to host at home and puts a lot of effort into putting together a menu.

"What I genuinely enjoy most, is if I know people are coming, I ask them ahead of time, 'What is something you've had before that you absolutely love or something you've never had before and you've been dying to try? And what I enjoy, where I really geek out, is the research," she smiled. "I try things I've never made before and then I take great pride."