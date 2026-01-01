Hugh Jackman recalls Kate Hudson 'sticking up for the film' on Song Sung Blue set

Hugh Jackman has recalled how his Song Sung Blue co-star Kate Hudson stuck up for the story during filming.

In the new biographical drama, The Greatest Showman actor and Almost Famous actress play Mike and Claire Sardina, a couple who started a Neil Diamond tribute act called Lightning & Thunder.

Recalling the shoot in an interview with People, Jackman remembered Hudson putting her foot down and speaking up when she disagreed with a decision on set.

"There were two key moments where she stuck up for the film, which was inconvenient for timing and everyone, but both of the moments are key moments in the movie now," he shared. "So, it's sort of that idea of picking your battles, knowing when you need to just really say, 'No, I disagree.' And I learned that from Kate, because she's the sweetest, nicest, kindest, always great. So when Kate Hudson says, 'I think this is a mistake, I think we should go left and not right,' everyone stops and listens."

The Australian actor added that he "learned a lot" and "became a better actor" by starring opposite Hudson.

"I learned about acting on film, actually," he explained. "I've done almost 50 films, but, somehow, working with Kate - it's a very difficult thing to describe but the mixture of being prepared and just being instinctive is a really fine line and no one does it better than Kate Hudson."

The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star reciprocated the praise, telling the publication that Jackman is "constantly giving energy to other people" and someone who "wants to connect and he wants to make sure that everyone's happy".

Song Song Blue will be released in U.K. cinemas on New Year's Day.