Donald Trump mocks George Clooney for becoming French citizen

U.S. President Donald Trump has called George Clooney's application for French citizenship "good news".

Last week, editors at AFP obtained a naturalisation decree for the Ocean's Eleven actor, his wife Amal Clooney, and their eight-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella.

Representatives for the Clooney family, who have lived on a farm near Brignoles, France for several years, have not yet publicly commented on their new citizenship.

However, Trump took to his Truth Social platform on New Year's Eve to criticise Kentucky-born Clooney and former U.S. president Joe Biden.

"Good News!" he began. "George and Amal Clooney, two of the worst political prognosticators of all time, have officially become citizens of France which is, sadly, in the midst of a major crime problem because of their absolutely horrendous handling of immigration, much like we had under Sleepy Joe Biden."

Trump went on to reference an op-ed Clooney penned for The New York Times in July 2024 in which he called on Biden to withdraw from the presidential race after endorsing him in the 2020 election.

"Clooney got more publicity for politics than he did for his very few, and totally mediocre, movies. He wasn't a movie star at all, he was just an average guy who complained, constantly, about common sense in politics," the 79-year-old fired, before adding his slogan: "MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

Clooney, 64, has not yet responded to Trump's post.

However, the Jay Kelly star criticised the American leader in a recent interview for Variety.

"I knew (Trump) very well," he recalled. "He used to call me a lot, and he tried to help me get into a hospital once to see a back surgeon. I'd see him out at clubs and at restaurants. He's a big goofball. Well, he was. That all changed."