Actress Ophelia Lovibond welcomes first child

Ophelia Lovibond has welcomed her first child.

The Guardians of the Galaxy actress revealed on New Year's Eve that she and her husband, Henry Pettigrew, had become parents.

Ophelia, 39, shared the happy news on Instagram, posting two photos in which she smiled at the camera while holding her newborn, who was dressed in a blue knitted jumper and lying on her chest.

She simply captioned the post, "A very special year #thankyou2025 #sweetthing #happynewyears #nye2025."

The British actress did not reveal her baby's gender or name.

Ophelia first announced that she and actor Henry were expecting in June, sharing a black-and-white photo of herself on a beach showing off her baby bump.

At the time, she captioned the post, "Baby on the way!"

Several celebrities took to the comments section to congratulate the couple, including British singer Pixie Lott, who wrote, "Congratulations!", while hitmaker Sophie Ellis-Bextor added, "Woo! Congratulations! Happy news xxxx."

Ophelia and Henry tied the knot in May 2022, seven years after meeting while starring opposite each other in the 2015 stage production The Effect.

The actress is best known for her role as Joyce Prigger in the comedy series Minx, alongside New Girl star Jake Johnson. She has also appeared in Marvel films including Guardians of the Galaxy and Thor: The Dark World.