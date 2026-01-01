Chase Stokes reveals he and Kelsea Ballerini are back together

Chase Stokes has confirmed that he and Kelsea Ballerini are back together less than two months after their split.

The Outer Banks star appeared to reveal the reconciliation on Instagram on Wednesday while marking New Year's Eve. In the post, he shared a series of photos, two of which showed him kissing the country singer.

Hinting at a fresh start, Chase reflected on the past year in a candid caption.

"Something I've learned this year: don't take advantage of the most beautiful things that in 33 years of life are fleeting," he wrote. "Take accountability, learn from mistakes."

"Lean into love and say it often. 2026 my year of growth, my year of truth," the 33-year-old continued. "Starting here, starting now. Happy new years."

The post comes less than two months after Chase appeared to confirm that he and Kelsea, 32, had gone their separate ways in late November.

At the time, he wrote on his Instagram Stories, "Don't believe the media. I'm blocked, I did nothing wrong. Sorry. I tried. I'm sorry for those who believed in us. It is what it is. Onwards and upwards."

The couple had previously split in September, with reports claiming their relationship was under strain due to their demanding work and travel schedules. However, they reunited shortly afterwards.

Chase and Kelsea were first romantically linked in January 2023, with the singer confirming their relationship the following month during an appearance on Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast.