Gwyneth Paltrow will do 'whatever is within her means legally' to protect her privacy

Gwyneth Paltrow has insisted she is prepared to do "whatever is within her means legally" to protect her privacy as she increasingly spends time living in London.

The Shakespeare in Love star, who previously lived in London with her ex-husband, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, said she has become more conscious of protecting her privacy.

During a recent conversation with Interview Magazine, Paltrow explained that avoiding attention has become a priority wherever she is based.

"The idea is just to stay under the radar as much as possible," she said. "At all times. Whatever the city. It's not always easy."

The Iron Man actress added that she has become more assertive in recent years about defending her personal boundaries, including being willing to pursue legal action if necessary.

"I've been very verbal about my intention to do whatever is within my means legally, so people in London have begun backing off a bit because they know I can do something about it there," she told the publication.

Paltrow, 53, also reflected on her decision to pursue a career in Hollywood, acknowledging that while she knew fame came with the territory, she had not fully grasped its effect on her personal life.

"I understand that if you set out to be a celebrity, then you asked for it, but all I wanted to be was an actor," she shared. "I didn't know that it was going to turn into this kind of thing."

"If I had, then I would have majorly reassessed my decision," the Marty Supreme actress continued. "Because I don't think it's good for a family or relationships."