Sadie Sink reflects on how much she has grown as an actress

Sadie Sink has opened up about how much she has grown during her years on Stranger Things.

The 23-year-old, best known for playing skateboarding teenager Max Mayfield in the Netflix hit series, has reflected on the lessons that have stayed with her after almost a decade on the show.

"It's going to change," Sadie told Glamour of what she has learned. "The more perspective I get, different things will pop up."

She said she can now look back and see her evolution as an actress.

"Right now, what I feel the most is how much I've grown as an actor," she explained. "I really hate watching myself, but I'm able to go back and watch work that I've done on the show in season two because I was so little."

"I think of how nervous I was, and how I didn't know if I was a good actor," she continued. "I didn't know if people were going to like the character or me or if I fit in. Now I'm like, I was doing a great job!"

Sadie also reflected on how critical she used to be of herself.

"That was an important lesson to learn of how much - we all do it - I really, really judge myself," she told the publication. "No matter how much experience I have, I always have a lot of self-doubt. Now I can look back and know I should be proud of that."

The actress was just 14 when she joined the sci-fi series, appearing from season two through to the fifth and final season, which is now streaming on Netflix.