Sarah Paulson reveals Kim Kardashian insists on 'excellent' red carpet lighting

Sarah Paulson has revealed Kim Kardashian always checks the lighting before stepping out at a red carpet event.

During an interview for the Las Culturistas podcast, co-hosts Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers gushed over the outfits the actress wore on the press tour for their TV series, All's Fair.

In response, Sarah credited her co-star, Kim, for making sure the entire cast always appeared flawless at every photocall.

"What happens is Kim sends someone to do a little walksy-woo, goes and takes a video of what the carpet looks like, comes back. Kim is like, 'Mmm, (I) don't like this. Where's the lighting?'" she explained. "So, we were all standing there, looking more ravishing than we've all ever looked, and we see these pictures and we're like, 'What is the story with this?' And it's because Kim went and dealt with the lighting. So, we were all lit from below and above."

Sarah went on to joke that she's never experienced such good lighting, even at a major Hollywood awards ceremony.

"The Oscars doesn't have lighting like this, I'm sure of it. And then, she went and made sure we had it in Paris, we had it in London," the 51-year-old continued. "I gotta say, sign me up for that - sign my face up for that. I was like, 'Who is that?' looking at my own face. It's just me with really excellent lighting."

In All's Fair, Sarah and Kim portray divorce lawyers working for competing firms.

And while the star is known for starring in the American Horror Story franchise, she noted that she prefers portraying characters based on real people.

"When you're playing a real person, I actually feel most free then because all the boundaries have been set, and I can do whatever I like inside it, 'cause I know what the truth is and there are certain facts that are not up for my interpretation," she stated. "If I have too many choices, it makes my head sort of pop off a little bit."