Teyana Taylor 'so grateful' to be nominated for Grammy and Golden Globe at same time

Teyana Taylor feels "so grateful" to be nominated for her first Grammy and Golden Globe during the same awards season.

The 35-year-old announced her retirement from the music industry in 2020, and during her five-year hiatus, she established herself as an actress, with roles in films like A Thousand and One, Coming 2 America and One Battle After Another, and the TV series All's Fair.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Taylor admitted that she feels grateful that her determination to pursue both acting and music has paid off.

"It's emotional because I remember I felt very isolated, like I was in this alone (when she quit music). And it's so crazy because after I retired, I want to say a month or two later, I got the role for A Thousand and One, so that was the faith walk, the leap of faith. That was trusting in yourself and trusting in God and not questioning. So even coming back to music, I came back to music on my terms," she said. "To be nominated for a Grammy and now a Golden Globe and Critics Choice award is a lot. I'm so grateful. I don't take this lightly."

Taylor is currently nominated for Best Supporting Actress at the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards for her performance as Perfidia Beverly Hills in Paul Thomas Anderson's One Battle After Another, as well as a Grammy for Best R&B Album for her 2025 release Escape Room.

The star noted that the potential for critical acclaim never crossed her mind when she worked with Anderson and the star-studded cast.

"I was more so indulged in making him proud and making my peers proud and my castmates proud," she said. "I'm about to work with PTA, Sean Penn, Leonardo DiCaprio, Regina Hall, Benicio (Del Toro), Chase (Infiniti). I don't even think my mind was on awards because all this stuff is very new for me."

One Battle After Another is currently nominated for nine Golden Globes, including Best Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy).

The awards take place on 11 January, while the Grammys will be held on 1 February.