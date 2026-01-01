Tommy Lee Jones's daughter Victoria Jones found dead - report

Tommy Lee Jones's daughter, Victoria Jones, has reportedly been found dead.

On Thursday, editors at TMZ reported that a 34-year-old woman was discovered deceased in the early hours of the morning at the Fairmont San Francisco hotel in California.

A spokesperson for the San Francisco Police Department told the outlet that officers responded to a call from staff at the hotel around 3am.

At the scene, paramedics declared the individual, identified as Victoria by TMZ's sources, to be dead.

A cause of death has not yet been disclosed.

Representatives for the Jones family have not yet commented on the report.

Tommy, 79, shared Victoria with his second wife, Kimberlea Cloughley. The former couple, who were married from 1981 until 1996, also welcomed son Austin Jones during the union.

The Oscar-winning actor has been married to Dawn Laurel since March 2001.

Victoria made her acting debut in her father's 2002 movie, Men in Black II, and had a small role in his 2005 directorial debut, The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada.

Additionally, she appeared in one episode of One Tree Hill in 2005.