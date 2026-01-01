Kelly Osbourne 'devastated' by death of make-up artist Jasen Kaplan

Kelly Osbourne is "devastated" over the death of her make-up artist Jasen Kaplan.

The former Osbournes star took to Instagram on Thursday to pay tribute to the celebrity make-up artist after he passed away in New York City on New Year's Eve. He was 46 years old.

Kelly, 41, began by sharing a collage of photo highlights of her and Jasen's friendship along with the caption, "I'm devastated. I love you so much @JasenKaplan. Thank you for all the love, laughter and joy you brought my life. I hope you are at peace now. Life will never be the same without you! RIP my dear friend."

The TV personality also posted an image of Jasen in bed with his dog Coco and added, "@JasenKaplan I promise to make sure Coco is always looked after," with a crying emoji.

Over several Instagram Stories posts, Kelly described Jason as her "partner in crime" and the "best wing man a girl could ask for".

She added, "25 years of friendship and every second was worth it!"

The star also posted a screengrab from one of their FaceTime calls, noting that she will "forever miss" their late-night conversations, and shared a video of Jasen dressing up as her.

The sad news comes just six months after the former Fashion Police host lost her father, Ozzy Osbourne, in July. He was 76.

Police officials told Page Six on Thursday that they're investigating the death of a 46-year-old man at Jasen's Hell's Kitchen apartment building. A cause of death has yet to be determined.

In addition to Kelly, Jasen also worked with celebrity clients such as Cyndi Lauper, Eva Longoria, Lynda Carter and Bethenny Frankel.

As well as his make-up career, Jasen was also known for being a contestant on the gay dating show Finding Prince Charming in 2016.