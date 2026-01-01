George Clooney fires back at Donald Trump over comments about French citizenship

George Clooney has responded to U.S. President Donald Trump's rant about him securing French citizenship.

Last week, news outlets in France reported that a naturalisation decree had been made for the Ocean's Eleven actor, his wife Amal Clooney, and their eight-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella.

On New Year's Eve, Trump took to his Truth Social platform to mock Kentucky-born Clooney, calling his decision to settle in France "good news".

"Clooney got more publicity for politics than he did for his very few, and totally mediocre, movies. He wasn't a movie star at all, he was just an average guy who complained, constantly, about common sense in politics," the 79-year-old fired, before adding his slogan: "MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

But Clooney refused to allow Trump to have the last word on the topic, and on New Year's Day, he responded in a statement given to The Hollywood Reporter.

"I totally agree with the current president. We have to make America great again. We'll start in November," he said, referring to the U.S. midterm elections on 3 November.

Representatives for the Clooney family, who have lived on a farm near Brignoles, France for several years, have not yet publicly commented on their decision to seek citizenship.

But in a conversation for Esquire published last October, George indicated that the country's privacy laws were one of the drivers.

"A good portion of my life growing up was on a farm, and as a kid, I hated the whole idea of it. But now, for them, it's like - they're not on their iPads, you know? They have dinner with grown-ups and have to take their dishes in," the 64-year-old explained. "I was worried about raising our kids in L.A., in the culture of Hollywood. I felt like they were never going to get a fair shake at life. France - they kind of don't give a s**t about fame. I don't want them to be walking around worried about paparazzi. I don't want them being compared to somebody else's famous kids."

George and British-Lebanese human rights lawyer Amal, 47, married in Venice, Italy in September 2014.