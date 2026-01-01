Evangeline Lilly suffering from 'brain damage' after Hawaii accident

Evangeline Lilly has revealed she suffered "brain damage" following an accident during a trip to Hawaii last year.

The Canadian actress, best known for playing Hope Van Dyne/the Wasp in the Marvel films, sustained a traumatic brain injury after fainting on a beach in 2025.

In May, Lilly explained that she collapsed and "fell face first" into a boulder, leaving her with facial scarring, bruising and what she initially believed to be a concussion.

In an Instagram video posted on Thursday, the 46-year-old shared an update on her condition after undergoing a brain scan.

"It's late on January 1st," she said. "The first day of 2026. I'm entering into this new year, the year of the horse, with some bad news about my concussion."

"A lot of you have asked how I'm doing. A lot of you have enquired about the brain scan that you heard I got," she continued. "The results came back from the scan, and almost every area in my brain is functioning at a decreased capacity."

The Ant-Man and the Wasp star added that doctors are still investigating the full extent of her condition.

"I do have brain damage from the TBI (traumatic brain injury) and possibly other factors going on," she told the camera. "My job now is to get to the bottom of that with my doctors."

The Lost actress acknowledged that her recovery will be demanding and ongoing.

"Then I'll embark on the hard work of fixing it, which I'm not looking forward to - I feel like hard work is all I do. But that's okay," she explained. "My cognitive decline is because I smashed my face open (but) it's helped me to slow down."

She concluded the video by saying she feels "extraordinarily grateful" to be alive, adding that the experience has prompted her to take a slower approach to life, resulting in "the most restful Christmas holiday".