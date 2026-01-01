Kate Hudson hoping for 'peaceful' 2026 after witnessing devastating California wildfires

Kate Hudson is looking forward to a "peaceful" year after witnessing the devastating California wildfires at the start of 2025.

During an interview for the Table Manners podcast this week, the Running Point actress opened up about her plans for the coming year.

"I'm looking forward to a peaceful transition into 2026, and you know, no fires, knock on wood, and that it's just going to be a wonderful, peaceful year," she told co-hosts Jessie and Lennie Ware.

Kate went on to reflect on the impact that the wildfires had on her and her family, as she grew up in the Pacific Palisades and still lives there.

"You know, it was a hard year for us," the 46-year-old continued. "We live in the Palisades. We had the best Christmas and New Year's, and we get home, my son (Ryder Robinson's) 21st birthday, and our city (was) lit on fire. Ryder, I had a whole thing planned for him, and we ended up being evacuated from our house and in a hotel with friends and neighbours. And one by one, watching people lose their homes."

Kate admitted she could barely verbalise how "awful, catastrophic" the blaze was on the area.

"Completely surreal. Everyone was amazing. Obviously, this is a place in the world where people can afford a certain kind of way of life. There was a lot of gratitude for that. But at the same time, this is where I grew up. It's the place I like in L.A. Watching your childhood landmarks just go away, it was (sad)," she added.

Kate is currently promoting her new movie, Song Sung Blue.

Co-starring Hugh Jackman, the feature is now showing in cinemas.