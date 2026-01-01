Da'Vine Joy Randolph has specific routine for unwinding after work

Da'Vine Joy Randolph has detailed the routine she uses to help her switch off after work.

The Oscar-winning actress has revealed that she makes a conscious effort to prioritise relaxation once filming wraps for the day.

Speaking to Bustle in a joint interview with her Eternity co-star Miles Teller, Randolph explained that her wind-down ritual centres around simple comforts.

"Because I'm so jacked up after work, I need a wind-down," she said. "Usually I'll make something (to eat) and watch cartoons."

The Holdovers star added that solitude is key to decompressing after long hours on set.

"When we're acting, there's so many people around us and talking at us and asking us all these questions," she stated. "When you get back to your spot, I don't want to talk."

Elsewhere in the interview, Randolph, 39, reflected on the importance of stepping back from others when necessary, a lesson she has learned throughout her career.

"I'm a little too good at taking a break if I feel like it," she told the publication. "If I was around all the time, I think I would have blurred lines, but I've learned in this career (how) to evaluate relationships better, and I think I'm actually healthier with it. Life is short."

She clarified, however, that she isn't "quick to break somebody off", but simply knows when to move on.

"When I was younger, I remember my mom used to be like, 'There's a reason, a season, and a time that people come and go out of your life,'" she recalled. "I used to cry, 'No mom, I want to be friends with them forever.' And now that I've gotten older, I'm like, 'No, that's cool.'"