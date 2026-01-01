Kate Winslet's movie shock

Kate Winslet is still in shock that she has directed a film.

The 50-year-old actress made her directorial debut with Goodbye June, a family drama written by her and Sam Mendes’ 22-year-old son Joe and Kate admitted she finds it hard to believe she has actually made her own film.

She told the Variety Awards Circuit Podcast: “Even hearing you say that I’ve directed a film, I’m almost experiencing the aftershocks. As a woman, making films is hard, even as an actress. Women directors have to advocate for themselves so fiercely. I’ve spent years advocating for others, so suddenly finding myself in that community feels thrilling. I don’t think I ever truly imagined I’d be here.

“Directing is an end-to-end commitment of a year, sometimes more. That’s enormous. But the stars aligned, and in my 50th year, I d*** well have to do it — and I loved it.

“I would love to [direct another film]. I genuinely would. I’ve only just delivered the film, so I don’t know yet - but yes, I’d love to.”

Kate loved working with Joe but insisted he and her daughter Mia Threapleton, who co-starred with Kate in 2022's I Am Ruth, are making their own way in the movie business without her.

She said: “Joe doesn’t know how I work on set, and I can’t teach my children how to do this job. They have to find their own way. I’m incredibly proud of both my kids because they’re carving their own paths. Collaborating with your child - and having meaningful creative conversations - is very special.”