One Battle After Another voted Best Picture by National Society of Film Critics

One Battle After Another has been named the National Society of Film Critics Best Picture of 2025.

The film, which stars Leonardo DiCaprio, saw off competition for the award from runners-up Sinners and The Secret Agent.

It also won Best Director for Paul Thomas Anderson, Best Supporting Actress for Teyana Taylor and Best Supporting Actor for Benicio del Toro.

The sprawling adventure drama, which has made more than $205 million (£152 million) at the box office worldwide, appears poised to be an Oscars frontrunner.

All eyes are now on the 31st Critics Choice Awards that takes place tonight, hosted by Chelsea Handler. Sinners leads the nomination tally at 17 nods, but Variety magazine has projected a big night for One Battle After Another, predicting that it will take Best Picture, Director and Adapted Screenplay. The NSFC, which comprises more than 60 of the country's most prominent film critics, held its 60th annual awards voting meeting on Saturday.

Here's a list of the highlight winners.

Best Picture: One Battle After Another

Best Director: Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another

Best Actress: Kathleen Chalfant, Familiar Touch

Best Supporting Actress: Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another

Best Actor: Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon

Best Supporting Actor: Benicio del Toro, One Battle After Another

Best Screenplay: Jafar Panahi, It Was Just an Accident

Best Film Not in the English Language: The Secret Agent

Best Nonfiction Film: My Undesirable Friends: Part I - Last Air in Moscow

Best Cinematography: Autumn Durald Arkapaw, Sinners