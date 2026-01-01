Miles Teller took inspiration from his grandparents for Eternity role

Miles Teller's grandparents inspired his work in Eternity.

The 38-year-old actor stars in the romantic comedy as Larry - a man who has to vie for the affections of his wife Joan (Elizabeth Olsen) after she encounters her first love Luke (Callum Turner) in the afterlife - and explained that his relatives were instrumental to his portrayal of the character as they stayed with him before filming in 2024.

Miles told People his grandparents: "It was really nice to just... I don't know, observe them.

"They're so in love. Oftentimes when people have been married for that long, when one goes the other - usually it's not far behind because that truly... it's like a broken heart kind of thing. So I just think it's really special."

The Top Gun: Maverick actor explained that his grandfather - who passed away in December 2024 - was particularly influential.

He said: "I come from a long line of great men, and so I'm proud to represent that."

Teller had previously described how the "ordinary love" featured in Eternity had attracted him to the picture.

He explained last year: "I love an ordinary love, you know?

"I grew up with a lot of men who were devoted to their wife and were always going to try and make her happy, and her happiness was his happiness.

"I just thought this (film) was a beautiful way to take a peek behind the curtain of people that you just passed in the grocery store, people that kind of stuck it out.

"And it just affected me greatly, honestly, when I read the script."

Meanwhile, Miles previously explained how he always aims to make a good impression when working with a director for the first time.

The Gorge star told Collider: "On that first day, if I haven't worked with that director before or those producers... you want to show them: I can do this whole movie. I'm so prepared.

"And I have to remind myself, you just have to play the truth of this one scene. You don't need to try and show all the different colours. But the first couple of days on any movie, I feel like I'm going to f*** up – or, not that I'm going to f*** up, but did I prepare as much as I could have? That feeling never goes away."

Miles has served as an executive producer on flicks such as The Gorge and Eternity and he has relished having a role in the development process.

He said: "I'm at a point now where I'll get on things early, and, as a producer, I can develop things.

"Now, whether or not I end up shooting all of those things, who knows? But I really enjoy the development process... and, yeah, there are some projects that maybe they're not a studio project, and they really need that kind of push early on.

"If I'm working on something, I'm passionate about it. So if I can help get the pieces together, if I can help try to find some financing for us, then that's great."