One Battle After Another wins Best Film at the Critics Choice Awards

One Battle After Another has scooped Best Picture at the 31st annual Critics Choice Awards held in Santa Monica, California.

The film also took home the award for Paul Thomas Anderson as Best Director.

The win comes just a day after the film also won the top award from the National Society of Film Critics.

Best Actress went to Jessie Buckley for Hamnet, and Best Actor to Timothée Chalamet for Marty Supreme.

"I'll just say thank you to my partner of three years," Chalamet told his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, who was seated in the audience. "Thank you for our foundation. I love you."

The ceremony, hosted for the second year running by comedian Chelsea Handler, honoured the finest achievements of filmmaking and television programming in 2025.

On the TV side, The Pitt won Best Drama while The Studio scooped Best Comedy.

Awarded by hundreds of professional critics from the US and Canada, the Critics Choice Awards are considered a significant early indicator in the Oscars race. Here is a list of the highlight winners.

Best Picture: One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)

Best Actor: Timothée Chalamet - Marty Supreme

Best Actress: Jessie Buckley - Hamnet

Best Supporting Actor: Jacob Elordi - Frankenstein

Best Supporting Actress: Amy Madigan - Weapons

Best Director: Paul Thomas Anderson - One Battle After Another

Best Young Actor/Actress: Miles Caton - Sinners

Best Animated Feature: KPop Demon Hunters

Best Comedy: The Naked Gun

Best Foreign Language Film: The Secret Agent

Best Song: Golden - KPop Demon Hunters

Best Drama Series: The Pitt

Best Actor in a Drama Series: Noah Wyle - The Pitt

Best Actress in a Drama Series: Rhea Seehorn - Pluribus

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Tramell Tillman - Severance

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Katherine LaNasa - The Pitt

Best Comedy Series: The Studio

Best Actor in a Comedy Series: Seth Rogen - The Studio

Best Actress in a Comedy Series: Jean Smart - Hacks

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Ike Barinholtz - The Studio

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Janelle James - Abbott Elementary

Best Limited Series: Adolescence

Best Movie Made For Television: Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Stephen Graham - Adolescence

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made For Television: Sarah Snook - All Her Fault

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made For Television: Owen Cooper - Adolescence