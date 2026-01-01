Charles Melton expecting first child with director Camille Summers-Valli

Charles Melton is getting ready to become a father for the first time.

The Riverdale star's girlfriend, Camille Summers-Valli, took to Instagram to reveal that she's pregnant with the couple's first child. She shared pictures of her baby bump, which also featured Melton.

The carousel featured an artsy set of photos of her posing naked with her baby bump on full display, plus other images of herself and the TV heartthrob at an obstetrician appointment, as well as one of him kissing her baby bump.

"Making a lil family," Camille captioned the post.

It's not clear when the pair started dating.

Meanwhile, Melton's Riverdale co-star and ex-girlfriend Camila Mendes is preparing for her wedding to Rudy Manusco. She announced the news of their engagement back in October.

Melton, who is of Korean-American descent, began his career as a fashion model before moving into acting with roles in Glee and American Horror Story.

He played the breakthrough role of Reggie Mantle in Riverdale and received critical acclaim for his role as Joe Yoo in the 2023 film May December. Thanks to his performance in that flick, he is currently in the midst of awards season buzz, with a Golden Globe nomination among the plaudits.

He's also appeared in Bad Boys for Life and The Sun Is Also a Star.