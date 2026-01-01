Krys Marshall announces pregnancy at Critics Choice Awards

Krys Marshall has debuted her pregnancy at the Critics Choice Awards 2026.

The Paradise star arrived at the ceremony sporting a baby bump. She is expecting her second child with her husband, Ted Dolan.

Marshall was beaming on the red carpet for the Chelsea Handler-hosted Awards in a tight, long-sleeved champagne-coloured gown, hugging her bump to accentuate the happy news.

The couple welcomed their first baby in 2023. Marshall announced the birth of that little one on Instagram, writing in a June 2023 post, "Safe and sound, Earth side," along with sharing a set of pictures of herself and Dolan with their newborn. The child's gender, name and other details have not been shared, but a rep confirmed the news to People magazine at the time, saying the couple were "beyond thrilled to become parents".

Marshall is best known for playing NASA astronaut Danielle Poole in Apple TV+'s For All Mankind.

She is currently starring as Secret Service Agent Nicole Robinson in Hulu's Paradise, which was up for Best Drama at the Critics Choice Awards. The gong ultimately went to The Pitt.

The 31st annual Critics Choice Awards was held on Sunday, 4 January at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.