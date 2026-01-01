Jimmy Kimmel thanks Donald Trump for his Critics Choice Award

Jimmy Kimmel has thanked President Donald Trump for his Critics Choice Award.

Kimmel took home the win for Best Talk Show at the 2026 show.

"Most of all, I wanna thank our president, Donald Jennifer Trump, without whom we would be going home empty-handed tonight," he quipped.

The Jimmy Kimmel Live! host started his acceptance speech at the 31st annual ceremony in Santa Monica by pulling out a long piece of paper.

"I really didn't expect this," he began.

He then thanked several critics, his producers and several people at ABC, before acknowledging his fellow nominees - The Daily Show, Hot Ones, Late Night with Seth Meyers, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen - whom he said "did not care enough" to attend the show.

On a more serious note, he referenced the challenges his show faced earlier this year when Jimmy Kimmel Live! was suspended for six days.

"Thank you to all the writers and actors and producers and union members, many of you who are in this room, who supported us, who really stepped forward for us, and reminded us that we do not take free speech for granted in this city or this country."

He closed out the speech by thanking President Donald Trump, whom he has repeatedly criticised on his show.

"Thank you, Mr President, for all the many ridiculous things you do each and every day. It's been a banner couple of weeks, and we can't wait to get back on the air tomorrow night to talk about them."