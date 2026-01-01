Timothée Chalamet declares love for Kylie Jenner at 2026 Critics Choice Awards

Timothée Chalamet offered up rare comments about his relationship with Kylie Jenner at the 2026 Critics Choice Awards.

Amid the annual prizegiving held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California on Sunday night, Kate Hudson announced that Timothée had won the award for Best Actor for his performance as Marty Mauser in sports comedy-drama, Marty Supreme.

After planting a kiss on girlfriend Kylie, the Dune star took to the stage to accept the prize and make a speech during which he praised his fellow nominees - Michael B. Jordan, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ethan Hawke, Joel Edgerton, and Wagner Moura.

And to conclude, Timothée gave a heartfelt shout-out to his girlfriend.

"Lastly, I would like to say thank you to my partner of three years," he gushed. "Thank you for our foundation. I couldn't do this without you. I love you from the bottom of my heart."

In response, the Kylie Cosmetics entrepreneur was filmed mouthing back, "I love you."

Elsewhere in his speech, Timothée commended Marty Supreme director Josh Safdie.

"Thanks for crafting the role. You made a story about a flawed man with a relatable dream, and you didn't preach to the audience about what is right and wrong, and I think we should all be telling stories like that," the 30-year-old declared.

Timothée and Kylie, 28, were first linked in April 2023 and made their debut as a couple at the Marty Supreme premiere in Los Angeles in early December.

The pair made a splash by stepping out in coordinating orange Chrome Hearts outfits.

Previously, Kylie was in a relationship with rapper Travis Scott, with whom she shares daughter Stormi, seven, and son Aire, three.