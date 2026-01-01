Daisy Ridley promises Star Wars: New Jedi Order story is ‘wonderful’ and worth waiting for

Daisy Ridley has promised Star Wars: New Jedi Order has a “wonderful” story and will be worth waiting for.

The 33-year-old actress is set to reprise her role as Rey Skywalker from the sequel trilogy in the upcoming blockbuster, and while official updates on New Jedi Order remain slow, Ridley has insisted the “interesting” film will impress fans when it releases.

Speaking with ComicBook.com, Ridley said: “I am six years older. I am in a different moment. I think the story will be wonderful. I think the wait will be worthwhile.

“I think it will be a discovery, as all roles are, of where Rey is when we meet her again.”

Star Wars: New Jedi Order - which is being directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy - is set five years after 2019’s Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker, and will follow Rey as she rebuilds the Jedi for a new age in the galaxy far, far away.

The Bourne Ultimatum scribe George Nolfi had previously been brought on to write the movie after Peaky Blinder’s Steven Knight and Watchmen’s Damon Lindelof both exited the project.

As of now, New Jedi Order is in development, but has no official release date.

Despite the film’s rocky development Ridley recently insisted New Jedi Order is still in the works and will eventually release.

The We Bury The Dead star told IGN: “Honestly, there are scripts that I read five years ago, and now I've gone, ‘Oh, maybe they will actually happen.’

“I think over the years, I've learned how the reality of getting any film made is so massive. The hurdles are vast … But with this particularly, I know that incredible voices and creatives are part of it, and I know the wait will be worth it.”

Ridley also noted the “freedom” of the movie not having a public release date was a good thing, as it meant the team did not need to rush the production.

She explained to The Hollywood Reporter: “People have talked about it a lot that the release date often affects films and how quickly things go into production.

“So, the freedom to make sure that this script is the best way to tell this story is wonderful, and I don’t think any fans would want it to be rushed. The wait will be worth it.

“I know what George is working on, and he is a phenomenal writer. So I’m really looking forward to reading it, and yes, it’s all worthwhile.”

As well as starring in New Jedi Order, Ridley previously teased she has been “involved” behind the camera on the movie.

Speaking to Collider, Daisy said: “I don't know if I'd be a producer on it, but certainly I have been very involved. Well, not very involved, but I'm involved in as much as I know what's going on.

“I know the story. I know what's going on with the script. So, I'm aware of all of that.”