One Battle After Another wins Best Film at the Critics Choice Awards

One Battle After Another has scooped Best Picture at the 31st annual Critics Choice Awards held in Santa Monica, California.
The film also took home the award for Paul Thomas Anderson as Best Director.
The win comes just a day after the film also won the top award from the National Society of Film Critics.
Best Actress went to Jessie Buckley for Hamnet, and Best Actor to Timothée Chalamet for Marty Supreme.
"I'll just say thank you to my partner of three years," Chalamet told his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, who was seated in the audience. "Thank you for our foundation. I love you."
The ceremony, hosted for the second year running by comedian Chelsea Handler, honoured the finest achievements of filmmaking and television programming in 2025.
On the TV side, The Pitt won Best Drama while The Studio scooped Best Comedy.
Awarded by hundreds of professional critics from the US and Canada, the Critics Choice Awards are considered a significant early indicator in the Oscars race.
Here is a list of the highlight winners.
Best Picture: One Battle After Another
Best Actor: Timothée Chalamet - Marty Supreme
Best Actress: Jessie Buckley - Hamnet
Best Supporting Actor: Jacob Elordi - Frankenstein
Best Supporting Actress: Amy Madigan - Weapons
Best Director: Paul Thomas Anderson - One Battle After Another
Best Young Actor/Actress: Miles Caton - Sinners
Best Animated Feature: KPop Demon Hunters
Best Comedy: The Naked Gun
Best Foreign Language Film: The Secret Agent
Best Song: Golden - KPop Demon Hunters
Best Drama Series: The Pitt
Best Actor in a Drama Series: Noah Wyle - The Pitt
Best Actress in a Drama Series: Rhea Seehorn - Pluribus
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Tramell Tillman - Severance
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Katherine LaNasa - The Pitt
Best Comedy Series: The Studio
Best Actor in a Comedy Series: Seth Rogen - The Studio
Best Actress in a Comedy Series: Jean Smart - Hacks
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Ike Barinholtz - The Studio
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Janelle James - Abbott Elementary
Best Limited Series: Adolescence
Best Movie Made For Television: Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy
Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Stephen Graham - Adolescence
Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made For Television: Sarah Snook - All Her Fault
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made For Television: Owen Cooper - Adolescence