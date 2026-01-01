Sophie Turner hoping to 'have some peace' in her thirties after 'hard twenties'

Sophie Turner is hoping to "have some peace" in her thirties after surviving her "relatively hard twenties".

The Game of Thrones actress, who turns 30 on 21 February, has shared what she's hoping for in the next decade of her life.

"I just want to have some peace in my thirties," she told Porter magazine. "I feel like it's been really hectic for a long time and I'm ready to not have that anymore. Just settle a bit."

She added, "I'm looking forward to knowing myself better, knowing my boundaries and (having) a little more autonomy over my own life."

The British actress added that, as difficult as the past few years have been, they have taught her that she's stronger than she thought.

"As stressed as I am, I know I can get through it. That's the good thing about having a relatively hard twenties: I learned that I can survive a lot," she reflected. "I'm like, there's pressure, there's stress, but I've been through worse. I have to remind myself that we're very malleable and we can take on a lot more than we think we can."

Turner was seemingly referring to her divorce from U.S. singer Joe Jonas after four years of marriage in September 2023, which was followed by an acrimonious custody battle over their daughters Willa, five, and Delphine, three. They have since reached an agreement and their divorce was finalised in September 2024.

The Do Revenge star noted that the press scrutiny has lessened since she moved back to the U.K. with the girls last year, however, the speculation into her personal life remains intense.

"It's a total fishbowl. And people take so much as fact these days. Any article that comes out, people go, 'Right, that must have happened,'" she said. "You feel like you're gagged because silence is always the way to let something die out. But it means that you can't stand up for yourself ever, so there's a feeling of helplessness and shame."

She added, "I get calls from my mum going, 'Oh my God, darling, I didn't know this happened.' And I'm like, 'It might have happened, but I wasn't ready to tell you, let alone the world...' You just don't have the narrative over your own story."

Following her split from Jonas, Turner dated British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson for around two years until summer 2025. She was most recently linked to Coldplay's Chris Martin.