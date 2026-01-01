Jacob Elordi stunned to win prize at 2026 Critics Choice Awards

Jacob Elordi admitted he didn't prepare a speech as he accepted a prize at the 2026 Critics Choice Awards on Sunday night.

The Australian actor took to the stage at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California after he was announced as the winner of Best Supporting Actor for his performance as The Creature in Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein.

Addressing the crowd, Elordi declared that he was stunned to beat out fellow nominees in the category - Benicio del Toro, Paul Mescal, Sean Penn, Adam Sandler, and Stellan Skarsgard.

"B**ody hell. I really didn't plan for it," he began, referencing his first major prize for acting.

Jacob went on to praise director del Toro for his ongoing support.

"Thank you, Guillermo del Toro. I love you. We all love you. You made my dreams when I was 11. I'm so happy to be here," the 28-year-old concluded the brief speech.

In addition to Elordi's prize, Frankenstein also won in the Best Costume Design, Best Production Design, and Best Hair and Make-up categories. The Gothic drama had been in the running for 11 prizes.

Earlier in the ceremony, host Chelsea Handler also expressed her delight at seeing the Euphoria star tower over many of the other actors, thanks to his six-foot-five (1.97 metre) height.

"I see you there, you're hard to miss. Do you know how many men in this room would be willing to Frankenstein themselves to five foot nine? You're way ahead," she joked, with Elordi smiling in response.

Following a limited theatrical release, Frankenstein is now streaming via Netflix.