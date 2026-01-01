Miley Cyrus 'so in' to write music for second series of Heated Rivalry

Miley Cyrus has offered to write music for the second series of the popular TV show, Heated Rivalry.

During an interview for Variety at the 2026 Palm Springs International Film Awards over the weekend, the Flowers hitmaker shared that she would love to be involved in putting together the soundtrack for the sequel to the breakout hit, which follows two rival professional ice hockey players who embark on a secret romance.

"I have not watched yet, but this is on my to-do list now. It's all I've heard about - every conversation I've had today has started with, 'You have to (watch this),'" the 33-year-old smiled, adding: "Oh, I'm so in. Book me. Get me booked!"

And in a separate chat at the 2026 Critics Choice Awards on Sunday, actor François Arnaud - who plays Scott Hunter on the programme - noted that he would love to see Miley involved in the project in some capacity.

"I think we might get a little bit bigger budget for season two, but I don't know if we get Miley budget," he commented. "I think if she sees the show, she might give us a discount."

Based on Rachel Reid's Game Changers novel series, Heated Rivalry stars Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie in the lead roles. Following widespread praise for the writing and performances, producers announced in December that the series had been renewed for a second season.

A potential release date has not yet been announced.

Miley received the Outstanding Artistic Achievement Award at the Palm Springs International Film Awards on Saturday. She received the prize in honour of her work on the new song Dream as One, which features on the soundtrack for Avatar: Fire and Ash.