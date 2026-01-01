Cher tells Dax Shepard that his wife Kristen Bell could do better

Cher has jokingly told Dax Shepard that his wife, Kristen Bell, could do better.

The 79-year-old singer and actress appeared on Monday's episode of Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast, during which she made the remark while discussing Bell, who also appeared on the show.

During the episode, Shepard, 51, asked Cher who she thought would be a better partner for Bell.

"Who would be your dream partner for her? Cause I know you think she could be better, and I don't disagree," the actor said of his wife.

Cher replied that she had never considered the question, adding, "The truth is, I trust her. So you must have something that I don't see."

The Believe hitmaker went on to speak warmly about her friendship with Bell, with whom she starred in the 2010 musical romance Burlesque, revealing that they bonded instantly on set.

"We got along so well, and we were very sympatico, and I respected her a lot," she stated. "I didn't know who she was, but she was good."

Shepard and Bell married in 2013, six years after they began dating in 2007. The couple share two daughters, Lincoln, 12, and Delta, 11.

Attempting to win Cher over, Shepard insisted that he is a supportive partner.

"I'll tell you the thing that you should like about me," he said. "I'm not threatened by her shining. Love it. The shinier she gets, the better."

Cher agreed, explaining that her long-time partner, music executive Alexander 'AE' Edwards, is similarly encouraging of her success.

"Alexander is that way too. The more I shine, the more he has won," she told the actor.

Towards the end of the episode, Shepard told the I Got You Babe hitmaker, "I adore you, and I understand nobody's good enough for her."

Bell then joked that her husband is "almost too good" for her, describing him as a "slow burn".

"You seem like a good dad," Cher told Shepard, prompting Bell to add that he is "the best dad there ever was."