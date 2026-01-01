Netflix announces Stranger Things documentary

Netflix has announced a behind-the-scenes documentary offering fans an in-depth look at the making of the final chapter of Stranger Things.

Titled One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things 5, the film will follow the production of the hit show's final instalment, which concluded last week.

In a statement, creators Matt and Ross Duffer shared that the documentary was inspired by the behind-the-scenes films they watched growing up.

"Growing up in Durham, North Carolina, we dreamed of becoming filmmakers - but Hollywood felt impossibly far away," they said. "Everything changed when we watched the behind-the-scenes documentaries for The Lord of the Rings - on-the-ground films that showed the real nuts and bolts of how a massive production actually gets made. We saw how stressed (director) Peter Jackson was and thought: yep, that's the dream."

The Duffer Brothers explained that they wanted to bring back behind-the-scenes storytelling, which has "largely disappeared" due to the decline of physical media.

"One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things Season 5 - beautifully captured and directed by Martina Radwan - is our attempt to do just that," they concluded. "If you love Stranger Things, or if you're simply curious how a major Hollywood production comes to life, this one's for you."

The trailer offers an emotional glimpse behind the scenes, showing the cast reading the final script for the first time, unseen footage and interviews with the Duffer Brothers.

Director Radwan described filming the documentary as a "true privilege" and "an absolute thrill".

"I only wish I could travel back in time and document Seasons one through four," she added in a statement. "From the cast to their long-time collaborators, everyone welcomed me with remarkable generosity, openly sharing their personal and collective experiences from a decade of creative filmmaking."

Stranger Things, starring the likes of Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp, Winona Ryder, Sadie Sink, and David Harbour, first premiered in 2016. The last-ever episode debuted on 1 January.

One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things 5 premieres globally on Netflix on 12 January.