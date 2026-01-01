Amanda Seyfried 'guarantees' The Housemaid sequel and hopes for cameo appearance

Amanda Seyfried wants to make a cameo appearance in a potential sequel to The Housemaid.

The 40-year-old actress - who plays Nina Winchester in the 2025 thriller-mystery movie - is certain that there will be a second instalment of the Paul Feig-directed film in the future.

Seyfried told Variety: "No one's said anything about number two, but I guarantee there will be number two.

"And I almost guarantee that I'm gonna be some small cameo in it because it's about Syd and her working for a new family. There's so much that happens, especially with Michele [Morrone]'s character Enzo.

"I really want to see how she keeps Nina Winchester in her pocket, because I will jump the f*** back into that."

The Housemaid follows Millie Calloway (Sydney Sweeney), a woman who lies on her resume to become a live-in nanny for a rich family, with Nina and Andrew Winchester (Brandon Sklenar) being the owners of the household.

As well as Seyfried, Sweeney, 28, Morrone, 35, and Sklenar, 35, 65 year old Elizabeth Perkins (Evelyn Winchester) also stars in the film, which is based on the 2022 novel by 45-year-old author Freida McFadden.

The book series has two sequels, The Housemaid's Secret and The Housemaid Is Watching.

In December 2025, Sweeney said she would also jump at the chance to reprise the role of Millie in a potential sequel to The Housemaid.

She told People: "I would love to. I was such a huge fan of the books, so I would be just as happy as everyone else being able to see more Housemaids come to life and getting to explore more of Millie.

"She's spicy. She is a fighter. She knows what she believes in, and she stands up for it. I love characters like that.

"I love seeing movies that have just fully embraced female rage."

And Feig - who is known for not being keen on creating sequels of his movies - is confident that a follow-up to The Handmaid could be made "if people go to the movies and make this happen".

Reacting to McFadden approving his movie, the 63-year-old director added: "It's such a relief and a real joy [that she likes it] because some authors can get very precious about their project.

"But Freida's such a great entertainer. Her books are meant to entertain. She embraced the fact that we wanted to make the movie ... really entertaining. She went along with that in a great way."