Derek Hough and wife Hayley Erbert welcome 'rainbow' baby

Derek Hough and his wife, Hayley Erbert, have welcomed their first child.

The dancers announced the arrival of their baby girl via Instagram.

"December 29, 2025," the couple captioned a black-and-white photo of the infant's feet on Monday. "Everley Capri Hough. Every step of our lives has led us to you. Our hearts have been cracked wide open and our world is forever changed."

The duo's colleagues gushed over the newborn in congratulatory comments.

"Congrats, so so happy for you two!" Lindsay Arnold wrote, with Witney Carson adding, "Ahhhhh!"

Erbert debuted her baby bump over the summer.

"We can't believe the biggest thing to happen to us could be so small," the pair wrote alongside July 2025 maternity shoot footage.

The Dancing With the Stars judge reflected on the tragic end of their previous pregnancy in honour of Pregnancy Loss and Awareness Month back in October.

As reported by People magazine, Hough uploaded an emotional video on his Instagram to honour their baby "that never made it earthside".

"One in four pregnancies end in miscarriage," he noted. "A silent heartbreak so many families know, and one we unfortunately had to experience. As we share this, know that there's a rainbow not far behind."

Hough and Erbert met in 2014 and walked down the aisle in Carmel, California, in August 2023.

Four months later, Erbert was hospitalised over a cranial hematoma and underwent emergency brain surgery.

The DWTS troupe dancer celebrated the second anniversary of her health scare via Instagram in December.

"I'm truly grateful for it all, and so incredibly proud of myself and my body for everything it has endured," she shared.