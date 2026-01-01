Natalie Portman among raft of celebs 'stranded' in Caribbean

A slew of celebrities have been stranded on holiday in the Caribbean after its airspace was shut down.

US Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy closed airspace around the collection of nations that includes Cuba, Jamaica, Haiti, the Dominican Republic and Trinidad and Tobago on Saturday night amid the operation to seize Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro

The commercial flights and private jets that were meant to ferry movie stars and millionaires back to reality after their New Year's celebrations were grounded as a result.

Page Six reports that Queen Latifah, Mike Tyson, Ming Lee Simmons and Natalie Portman were among those beached on the exclusive island of St Barts.

According to the outlet, Portman remains stranded with "lots of work commitments to get back to this week", including the Golden Globes, where she's nominated for Arco.

As Chelsea Handler noted in her monologue at the People's Choice Awards, Leonardo DiCaprio missed the Palm Springs International Film Awards due to being stuck on St Barts.

Comedian Jeff Ross also got stuck in St Barts after flying down for Beacher's Madhouse, founded by pal Jeff Beacher. He quipped online: "Planes are grounded. Rowing to New York."

Cuba Gooding Jr and his girlfriend, Claudine DeNiro, were spotted in Anguilla on Monday, waiting for a private plane to rescue them.

DeNiro posted a shot of her tanned legs on a sunlounger on Anguilla's idyllic beach with the caption: "Being stuck..."