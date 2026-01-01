Sarah Paulson gets tattoo in honour of Diane Keaton

Sarah Paulson has been inked with a tattoo tribute to her late friend, Diane Keaton.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the All's Fair actress shared a photo of herself and her former co-star standing together and viewing a sunset.

Additionally, Sarah posted a close-up photo of the initials "DK" finely tattooed on her arm.

In the accompanying caption, the 51-year-old explained that she chose to get the body art in Diane's memory as the Oscar-winning actress would have celebrated her 80th birthday this week.

"You would have been 80 today," she wrote. "Too many deep feelings to put here... I was the luckiest person in the world to have traveled, laughed so hard we cried, watched a million and one movies, really cried, and eaten French fries with you. You. You. Wondrous, singular, YOU. I will miss you till the end of time."

Sarah went on to credit Los Angeles-based tattoo artist, Daniel Winter, for the design.

"Thank you @winterstone for my forever reminder, of one of my forever people," the American Horror Story actress added.

In response, Daniel called Sarah an "incredible friend" in his own message.

"What you did for your people in time of heavy grief was just amazing! Happy I got to share that moment with you! Sending love!" he declared.

Hollywood icon Diane died at the age of 79 last October.

At The Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment gala held in early December, Sarah also paid an emotional tribute to the Annie Hall star, whom she met on the set of the 1999 film, The Other Sister.

"I really wasn't sure I wanted to do this, show up on a Wednesday morning to talk about one of the greatest human beings the world has ever known," she told the audience. "A magical creature who somehow, horribly, is no longer with us... A person beloved by the world. Her name was Diane Keaton Hall, and she was surely one of the great loves of my life."