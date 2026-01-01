Cher recalls movie executive attempting to cut her solo from Burlesque

Cher has recalled how a movie executive once tried to cut her solo from the film Burlesque.

During an interview for the Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard podcast on Monday, the Hollywood icon revealed how someone with authority on the 2010 musical wanted to pull one of her big moments from the film.

Directed by Steven Antin, Burlesque starred Christina Aguilera as Ali, an aspiring singer who becomes a dancer at a burlesque lounge owned by Tess, as played by Cher.

"The song that I did in the movie, he said, 'I'm cutting that song out 'cause I don't want Cher to ruin my movie,'" she told host Dax and his wife, Kristen Bell, who portrayed the character of Nikki in the feature.

Cher didn't specify the person in question or the solo number at risk of being edited out.

The 79-year-old performed two songs for the movie - Welcome to Burlesque and You Haven't Seen the Last of Me.

Accordingly, Cher and Kristen went on to agree that Burlesque was a "hard shoot" for everyone involved.

"It could have been a really good fun movie except for you know who - except for both of them," the Believe hitmaker continued, clarifying that she wasn't referring to any of the cast members. "Well, there was another thing that I cannot mention - but I can't mention it."

And Dax, who was dating Kristen at the time, went on to divulge a little about what he heard was going on at the shoot.

"There was a romantic relationship happening for people that were very high above, and that was playing out on set quite frequently and dramatically," he teased.

In addition, Kristen remembered a "lot of drama" behind the scenes.

"The way I get through dramatic or chaotic situations is to find someone to hold hands with in the corner and just laugh at everything," the 45-year-old shared. "Like that's how I get through it. So, I was either doing that with (Cher) or with Stanley (Tucci)."

Elsewhere in the chat, Dax asked Cher whether she's "aware of the persona" of celebrity she has.

"It just doesn't mean anything," she replied. "I'm a woman who's always worked, and that's who I am, and I'm successful. But I don't buy that other stuff. I just don't buy it... I am who I am, and I've worked hard to be who I am."

Burlesque also featured the likes of Julianne Hough, Alan Cumming, and Peter Gallagher.