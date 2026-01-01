Jack Black regrets being 'difficult' when offered role in The Incredibles

Jack Black missed out on a role in The Incredibles because he was being "difficult".

The 56-year-old actor has revealed he was offered the chance to voice the film's villain Syndrome in the 2004 animated movie but he clashed with director Brad Bird and the part eventually went to Jason Lee instead - and Black admits he regrets acting out and he "learned a valuable lesson".

Speaking on Capital FM, Black explained: "I was offered, and I do regret it, saying no … I was offered Syndrome in that fantastic movie The Incredibles - one of my favorites of all time, by the way,.

"And I said no because I was like: 'Uhhh, Brad Bird? Never heard of him!' [I said to him]: 'This character that you’re offering me is like a villain, but he’s kinda one-dimensional. I’m interested but I’d like to see a rewrite. Will you add some dimensions to this character?’

"And he was like: 'Yeah, you’re done.' I learned a valuable lesson because when that movie came out, it was one of the best movies ever made. I was like: 'Why was I being so difficult?'"

The Incredibles went on to garner widespread acclaim and win two Oscars - for Best Animated Feature and Sound Editing - while Black landed the lead role in the Kung Fu Panda animated franchise and his next big film project is The Super Mario Galaxy Movie.

The animated film - based on the hit computer game franchise - is due for release this year and Black previously promised Mario lovers are in for a real treat.

The actor told GamesRadar: "I am a sworn to secrecy, but there’s tons of Easter eggs, and anyone who loves that universe will be very pleased with the way that it’s been brought to the big screen."

A recently released trailer introduced Rosalina, voiced by Brie Larson, and her companion Luma, along with Bowser Jr., voiced by Bennie Safdie, as new central figures in the story.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is a sequel to 2023 blockbuster The Super Mario Bros. Movie and reunites much of the original voice cast, including Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, and Keegan-Michael Key as Toad with Black voicing Bowser.

The sequel aims to expand the Mario cinematic universe by blending the lighthearted humour of the first film with the epic scope of Super Mario Galaxy.

With the 2023 film grossing over $1.3 billion worldwide, expectations for this follow-up are sky-high - fitting for Mario’s first true space adventure.