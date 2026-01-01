Amanda Seyfried confused by Timothée Chalamet's tribute to Kylie Jenner at Critics Choice Awards

Amanda Seyfried has admitted that she was confused by Timothée Chalamet's sweet tribute to his girlfriend Kylie Jenner at the 2025 Critics Choice Awards.

The Dune star took to the stage at the Barker Hangar in California on Sunday to accept the Best Actor prize for his performance in the sports comedy-drama Marty Supreme.

At the end of his acceptance speech, he gave a sweet shout-out to the Kylie Cosmetics founder and declared his love for her.

"Thank you to my partner of three years. Thank you for our foundation. I love you. I couldn't do this without you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart," he said.

However, the wording of his tribute and his use of words like "partner" and "foundation" led Seyfried, who was in the audience, to believe he was talking about a business or charity partner.

After content creator Evan Ross Katz posted screenshots of Chalamet's speech - and Jenner mouthing "I love you" in return - on Instagram, the Mean Girls actress revealed her initial reaction in the comments.

"OH not like a foundation/charity I was curious about that (sic)," she wrote.

Seyfried attended the awards show as a Best Actress nominee for The Testament of Ann Lee. However, Jessie Buckley took home the award for Hamnet.

Chalamet and Jenner were first linked in April 2023. While they don't speak about their relationship in interviews, the reality TV star often supports the Call Me By Your Name actor at red carpet events, with them making their debut as a couple at the David di Donatello Awards in Italy in May last year.