Mickey Rourke denounces 'humiliating' GoFundMe

Mickey Rourke has urged his fans not to donate to the "humiliating" GoFundMe set up to prevent him from being evicted from his home.

In a video posted to Instagram on Monday, The Wrestler star admitted that he was "frustrated" and "confused" by the fundraiser and had no idea who set it up on his behalf to help him pay the $60,000 (£44,000) he allegedly owes in rent for his Los Angeles home.

"That's not me, okay?" he insisted. "If I needed money, I wouldn't ask for no f**king charity... I wouldn't know what a GoFund(Me) foundation is in a million years. My life is very simple, I wouldn't go to outside sources like that."

The 73-year-old urged viewers not to "give any money" to the GoFundMe page and to "get it back" if they had already donated.

"I'd never ask strangers or fans or anybody for a nickel. That's not my style," he stated. "I wouldn't do it this way. I got too much pride, man."

Rourke added that he was going to talk to his lawyer and "get to the bottom of" the "embarrassing" situation. He also admitted that he has "done a really terrible job" in managing his career and had to borrow money from a "great friend".

The GoFundMe page was set up by Liya-Joelle Jones, who described herself as the assistant to Kimberly Hines, Rourke's manager. In the fundraiser, she claimed that it was "created with Mickey's full permission".

In an interview with Deadline, Hines confirmed that her team created the page over the weekend in an act of desperation after the Oscar-nominated actor was served an eviction notice in December and had nowhere to go. She explained that her team have moved Rourke to a local hotel, which is being paid for by her team and a generous producer who has worked with Rourke before.

She confessed that she didn't expect the Sin City actor to take issue with the fundraiser.

"My assistant started it to help Mickey as a nice gesture because he was being forced out of his home," Hines said. "It was not done with any mal intent. The money has not gone anywhere. If Mickey decides he does not want it, the money will be returned to his fans."

The GoFundMe has reached 98% of its $100,000 (£74,000) goal.