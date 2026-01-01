Mandy Moore shares 'sadness' of knowing she's 'done having babies'

Mandy Moore has opened up about the "sadness" of knowing she "won't be pregnant" again.

The This Is Us actress and her musician husband, Taylor Goldsmith, are parents to sons Gus, four, Ozzie, three, and 16-month-old daughter, Louise.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Monday, Mandy described how she was overwhelmed with emotion at a gynaecologist appointment.

"I'm at the OBGYN getting a checkup... I'm endlessly grateful for my beautiful family AND there's a certain sadness knowing I'm done having babies and won't be pregnant again," the 41-year-old wrote in the caption, adding: "Any other moms feel this way?"

Mandy didn't post any of the responses she received.

But during an interview with Kylie Kelce for the Not Gonna Lie podcast last year, the A Walk to Remember star recalled how she wasn't thrilled to be referred to as having a "geriatric pregnancy" when she was expecting her daughter at the age of 40.

"I think at least in my experience, so many of my friends are having kids later in life, whether it's by choice or it's by circumstance or biology," she commented. "And I feel like it's just such an outdated label. So, it's less about how I think the people and the perceptions they may have had, like the people in my life, it was just more about the healthcare system in general. It feels like such an outdated one-size-fits-all approach when it comes to just women in general."

Mandy and Dawes frontman Taylor married in 2018.