Rose McGowan questions if Harvey Weinstein has 'ever spent a day in prison'

Rose McGowan has questioned if Harvey Weinstein has "ever spent a day in prison".

The Italian-American actress and activist was among the first high-profile women to publicly accuse the disgraced film producer of sexual assault, allegations that helped spark the global #MeToo movement.

More than 100 women have since accused the former movie mogul of sexual misconduct, including sexual harassment, sexual assault and rape, allegations he has consistently denied.

Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison in New York in 2020 after being convicted of rape and criminal sexual act. However, that conviction was overturned in April 2024 due to procedural errors relating to testimony. Prosecutors have since confirmed plans to retry the case, with proceedings ongoing.

Weinstein was later convicted in Los Angeles in December 2022 of rape and other sexual offences and sentenced to 16 years in prison, a sentence he is currently serving.

In a new interview on Paul Brunson's We Need To Talk podcast, McGowan admitted that she remains sceptical about whether the 73-year-old has ever experienced life behind bars.

"I would love to see a picture of him in prison," she said when asked if she feels justice has been served. "I suspect he's been in a mansion in Connecticut. That's my theory."

McGowan added, "I don't know if he's ever spent a day in prison. Hollywood, baby. I don't know, maybe."

The 52-year-old actress went on to describe Weinstein as a "thug".

"I think he was a thug," she stated. "Not the Mafia boss of the cool kind with the suit, like Marlon Brando, Godfather type, but more like a street way."

McGowan also reflected on what she sees as Hollywood's long-standing protection of the former producer.

"They calculated that he was thanked more times than God at the Oscars," she said. "Harvey Weinstein was their god. This was far worse than the cult I grew up in."