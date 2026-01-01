Steven Knight makes James Bond pledge

Steven Knight has promised to treat the James Bond franchise "with respect".

The Peaky Blinders creator is writing the screenplay for the next installement of the spy saga, and though he insisted he "can't say anything about" the project, other than he is having a "fantastic time", he offered a promise to fans.

Speaking in The Radio Times Writers' Room video series, he said: "Obviously with Bond, what you're dealing with is now a character of folklore, really. It's like Robin Hood or King Arthur, in the context of the culture of this country and beyond. And so you've got to treat it with respect."

The 66-year-old writer wouldn't even name his favourite Bond film in case it fuelled speculation about his take on the series.

He said: "Well, I don't want to give that answer, because it will suggest that I'm going in a particular direction."

The full Radio Times Writers' Room interview will be released on Friday (09.01.26).

Steven previously admitted writing a Bond movie had "always been on my bucket list".

He told BBC Radio 5 Live: "It's fantastic to be invited to do it. I can't wait to get started. I'm hoping that, being a Bond fan for so many years, it will be imbued into me and I will be able to produce something that's the same but different, and better, stronger and bolder."

In June, Dune filmmaker Denis Villneuve was announced as director for the movie, and he pledged to "honour the tradition" of the Bond franchise.

He said in a statement: "Some of my earliest movie-going memories are connected to 007. I grew up watching James Bond films with my father, ever since Dr. No with Sean Connery. I’m a die-hard Bond fan. To me, he’s sacred territory.

"I intend to honour the tradition and open the path for many new missions to come. This is a massive responsibility, but also, incredibly exciting for me and a huge honour. Amy, David and I are absolutely thrilled to bring him back to the screen. Thank you to Amazon MGM Studios for their trust."

Producer Barbara Broccoli - who has given up creative control of the Bond franchise to Amazon MGM Studios - recently admitted she was "thrilled" by the news of Denis' appointment.

During an appearance on the Kermode on Film podcast, Barbara said: "He’s a fantastic filmmaker - I’m thrilled he’s going to be doing it."

The 65-year-old producer - who has been working on the musical adaptation of Sing Street - is happy to be focusing on other things in her career now.

Asked if she would be "removed" or "hands on" with the next Bond movie, the producer replied: "You know, I did it for 44 years and I loved every minute of it, but I’m getting up there now and there’s a lot of things I want to do … like this beautiful musical. I’m doing a lot of other things. I have other movies I want to make and other stage shows."