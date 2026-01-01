Amy Schumer files for divorce from husband Chris Fischer

Amy Schumer has officially filed for divorce from husband Chris Fischer.

The news comes via New York County court records, reported by People magazine, that show the date of the filing as Tuesday 6 January.

Schumer wrote in a 4 January post to Instagram that this year for her is about "self care and self love", and called on everyone to "appreciate our health, our families, our friends and have the best year of our lives.

"Moving forward with no regrets. Just love," she ended the post.

The Kinda Pregnant actor and Fischer married in February 2018, and welcomed a son in May 2019.

Schumer revealed the breakup on Instagram on 12 December after much online speculation about the state of their marriage.

"Chris and I have made the difficult decision to end our marriage after 7 years," she wrote at the time. "We love each other very much and will continue to focus on raising our son. We would appreciate people respecting our privacy at this time."

She concluded that post by saying the split is "amicable and all love and respect! Family forever."

This came just 11 days after another post in which Schumer addressed speculation about her marriage, writing alongside a longer update on her recent health journey, "Whatever ends up happening with me and Chris has nothing to do with weight loss or autism."

"Fingers crossed we make it through," she continued at the time. "He's the best."